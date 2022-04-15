Why did an adamant K S Eshwarappa finally decide to resign?

According to BJP sources, a top functionary in the party hailing from Karnataka and close to the central leadership reportedly had convinced Bommai and BJP state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel not to seek Eshwarappa's resignation. The reason behind this was that Eshwarappa and Kateel are reportedly this functionary's proteges and his representatives in Karnataka. In fact, the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, which Eshwarappa 'mentored' in 2016 following a rift with former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was said to be done at this person's behest.

"This functionary sold the idea to the BJP central leadership that by removing Eshwarappa, the party would be losing the backward classes votes just as it happened with the Congress when Veerendra Patil was summarily removed from the Chief Minister's post and the Lingayats distanced from the Congress,'' sources said.

It's said that the BJP National President J P Nadda was not convinced by this explanation, while there was no response from either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who have the final say in such matters. Sources said the party could not hold on to Eshwarappa for long and Bommai who consulted legal experts was told that the whatsApp message and other evidence such as the statement by the gram panchayat member from Belagavi's that Eshwarappa had met Patil several times would go against him.

A senior BJP leader said the victim card also will not mobilise support where corruption is concerned. He cited the examples of raids on Samajwadi leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's family during the recent UP assembly elections or former CM H D Kumaraswamy's kin in Mandya in 2019. The perception that the Yadav community or the Vokkaligas would come out in their support and vote did not happen as corruption cannot stand before development issues, he added.