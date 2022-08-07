Why has Kirit Somaiya’s suddenly fell silent on 'corruption'?

Shiv Sena legislator in Maharashtra Pratap Sarnaik and his son were questioned by ED before the central agency attached property worth Rs 11.35 crore. This was after BJP’s Kirit Somaiya complained to ED against Sarnaik of a Rs 250 crore fraud.

Sarnaik in turn had threatened Somaiya with a defamation case and accused Somaiya’s wife of defrauding the exchequer in the construction of toilets. But after the initial interest shown by ED to investigate the allegation against Sarnaik, all is quiet on that front after Sarnaik shifted his loyalties to BJP along with Eknath Shinde. The ED has shown no interest in investigating charges against Somaiya.

Somaiya had also accused Shiv Sena MP Bhavna Gawli of financial embezzlement worth Rs 100 crore. While the allegations were related to five educational institutions operated by Gawli, Somaiya had also accused her of buying a factory worth Rs 55 crore for a pittance of Rs 25 lakh. Despite being summoned, Gawli failed to appear before the ED. Now that she too is with the Shinde group and Somaiya, one no longer hears of any fresh summons to her.