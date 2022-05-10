Why is controversy over Varanasi’s Gyanvapi, Mathura’s Eidgah and Taj Mahal gaining momentum now

The petitions filed in the Kashi-Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah mosque of Mathura to ascertain any signs related to Hindu religion in these premises make one wonder whether we are going to see the repeat of Babri Mosque episode.

Incidentally, all these petitions have been filed at the backdrop of Ram Temple construction going on a fast pace. The temple is likely to be completed by December 2023. And Lok Sabha elections are due the next year, in 2024.

A bunch of petitions were filed in 1991 in Varanasi district court by local priests which sought permission to worship inside the Gyanvapi complex. In 2019, the petitioners demanded that a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) should be carried out in the Gyanvapi complex. In 2021, Allahabad High Court stayed the survey by the ASI. The latest controversy is regarding the daily worship of Shringar Gauri and other idols inside the premise of Gyanvapi complex.

In Mathura too, in March, 2022, the Allahabad High Court restored a petition seeking the removal of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah Mosque, adjacent to a Krishna temple, while earlier in 2020 a Mathura court had dismissed a plea seeking removal of the mosque.

Although a 1991 law bars the conversion of places of worship, the courts have sought to upend the law and allow the petitions on the same issue.

Places of Worship Act, 1991 clearly says that “the religious character of a place of worship existing on August 15, 1947, shall continue to be the same as it existed on that date” and that “no suit, appeal or other proceeding with respect to … such matter shall lie on or after such commencement in any court, tribunal or other authority.”

These petitions have a political overtone too. Because, during the Ram Mandir campaign, the VHP and the BJP workers’ war cry was “Abhi to yeh jhaanki hai, Kashi, Mathura baaki hai” , which when translated into English means it is just a trailer, the issues of Kashi and Mathura are still there.

Once the judgment on Ram Temple came, petitions were filed in the local courts of Varanasi and Mathura. The premise of both the petitions is the same as they harp on verification of any sign of Hindu religion inside the Mosque. If these signs are found, then the petitioner would claim that these mosques were built by demolishing a part of the temple.

The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar appointed Ajay Kumar Misra as court commissioner and was asked to conduct a survey and videography of Shringar Gauri and other idols located on Gyanvapi premises. When the court commissioner reached the Gyanvapi premises on May 6 to conduct a survey and videography as per court direction, the advocates of the defendant raised questions over the fairness of the commissioner and demanded that he should be changed. The Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee submitted an application before the court on May 7 appealing for changing the court commissioner. The court has sought objection from the court commissioner on the question of his fairness raised by the committee.