Why is trust of 30 cr policyholders being undervalued, asks Surjewala over LIC IPO

"LIC's tagline is "zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi", then why such hurry Modiji?" asked INC leader Randeep Surjewala at a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday.

He questioned why the PM is selling companies that took years to built and hard-earned money of people. "30 crore Indians are a part of LIC. If you assume there are 4 members in each family, 120 crore people are affected by LIC's IPO which has been done hurriedly under 2 months," said the Congress leader.

Why is the trust of 30 crore policy holders being undervalued at much less than the market value, asked Surjewala.

It is important to note here that Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is launching its initial public offer (IPO) on Wednesday, May 4. Through this the government will liquidate 3.5% of its stake in the LIC. LIC is the largest life insurer in India and has a market share of 61% in New Business Group (Individual and group). By global Gross Written Premium (GWP), it is ranked fifth and with regards to total assents it stands at 10th position globally.

"We don't object to the disinvestment policy, but the intent, purpose and modus operandi of the government's desperation to list LIC's IPO despite lower valuations, global uncertainties and a volatile market is intriguing and highly questionable. That's our only objection."