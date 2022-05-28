Widows in Kolhapur village allowed to take part in social and religious rituals

A village panchayat in Kolhapur has taken the lead in ending the isolation of Hindu widows. In a resolution on May 5 the panchayat noted that the widow is required to break her bangles and the mangalsutra, remove her footwear and give up wearing colourful clothes and ornaments. What is more widows are not allowed to participate in social and religious functions.

But the panchayat reversed the tradition by resolving that there would henceforth be no discrimination against widows and no bar on their participation in social and religious rituals. Nor will they be barred from temples.