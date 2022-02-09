"Will keep fighting for our rights; education and wearing the hijab"

Muskan went on to say, “I was not worried. When I entered the college they were not allowing me just because I was wearing the burqa. They started shouting Jai Shri Ram. So I started screaming Allah hu Akbar. The principal and lecturers supported me and protected me. Our priority is our education. They are ruining our education.”

Muskan, a second year Commerce student, said that her Hindu friends are all supporting her right to wear the hijab and most of the people heckling her were outsiders, while a handful of them were her college-mates. NDTV quoted her as saying, “This only started last week. We used to wear the burqa and hijab all the time. I wore the hijab in class and used to remove the burqa. The hijab is a part of us. The principal never said anything. Outsiders have started this. The principal has advised us not to carry the burqa. We will continue to protest for the hijab. It is just a part of being a Muslim girl.” But despite the disruptions by saffron-scarves wearing people, Muskan said the support being extended towards her made her feel safe.