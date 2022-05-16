With Narendra Modi in no mood to retire, how will Shah, Yogi and Bhagwat react? Will they fall in line?

I do not know whether to gloat and say,”I told you so,” or dissolve into tears and cry for my beloved country as Narendra Modi hints that he would be seeking a third term for himself as prime minister of this country.

I always knew that his prescription for a retirement age for seniors in his party was a fraud perpetrated on them so that he would have a free run in the party without having to kowtow to those who would know better. It was a great tactic to get rid in a bloodless manner of those who might have tripped him up. But now I am almost excited and interested to see how those are equally ambitious within the BJP - like Yogi Adityanath or Amit Shah - are going to deal with him trying for a third term.

All said and done, it is only Modi who can win the BJP an election (though sometimes like in West Bengal or Maharashtra he fails). Shah has been labelled as a Chanakya but he simply does not enjoy the same appeal among the masses that Modi does. And Yogi might find his way around in Uttar Pradesh but it is no secret that wherever he campaigned elsewhere in the country, he made no impact and BJP candidates largely lost their elections. His acceptability outside Uttar Pradesh remains suspect.

The Modi-Shah duo is like the Vajpayee-Advani pair of yore, though far more sinister in their ambitions. Lal Krishna Advani always knew nobody would vote for him or ally with his party because of his hard-core Hindutvawadi image. So, much against his inclination, after getting embroiled in a havala scam that additionally lost him any leg to stand on, he stepped back for Atal Bihari Vajpayee to take precedence. But after allowing Vajpayee a shot at the top job Advani was quite ready to step into his shoes, albeit by using Vajpayee to the fullest capacity even when it was obvious that the latter was suffering from dementia.

The plan obviously was to use Vajpayee to win the maximum number of seats possible, and then force him to retire on grounds of ill-health while Advani would take over as prime minister from being the deputy prime minister.

I still cannot forget the trauma Advani found himself in when the BJP lost the 2004 elections and saw all his dreams driven to dust – he could not even speak for days after that. The 2009 election was an easy win for the UPA because Advani was still no challenge, good as a deputy to Vajpayee, he was simply nothing on his own.