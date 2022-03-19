World Happiness Report 2022: India ranks below Pakistan, Finland happiest for fifth year in a row

India has ranked at 136 in the annual UN-sponsored happiness index, ranking even below Pakistan, which is at the 121 spot.

The happiest country is Finland (for the fifth time in a row). It was followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, The Netherlands and other European nations. Countries like Israel (rank 9) and France (rank 20) went up the ladder, recording their best performance in the index yet. The US ranked at number 16, while the UK ranked 17.

This year, data from social media was also analysed to understand behaviour of the citizens of various countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was noticed that during the pandemic feelings of anxiety and depression were on the rise while feeling of anger subsided. This table was completed before Russia's invasion of Ukraine and shows that Romania, Serbia and Bulgaria have done quite well in terms of well being while Afghanistan and Lebanon and Venezuela have faced the largest fall.