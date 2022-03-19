Pak PM Khan struggling after revolt from within ruling party ahead of no-trust vote in Parliament

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared to be struggling to save his government on Friday after it emerged that 24 dissident lawmakers from his own party may vote against him on the no-trust motion in Parliament while two of his allies suggested a "minus-Imran Khan" formula to resolve the raging political crisis.

Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

The National Assembly session for the move is expected to be convened on March 21 and the voting is likely to be held on March 28.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), the two allied parties of Khan's PTI have presented a "minus- Imran Khan" formula to save the incumbent government ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told Geo News that following the current developments, he thinks there was no chance for Prime Minister Khan to stay in the office any longer.

Siddiqui said that after it emerged that 24 PTI lawmakers were staying at the Sindh House, it was "very difficult" for the prime minister to survive the vote of no-confidence.

But senior PTI leader and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that there was "no room" for minus one in the party.

Addressing a press conference, he said there was a rumour going on that "everything is okay but Imran Khan. Everything can be saved if we go towards minus one."

He declared emphatically that there is "no room for minus one" in the PTI, adding that if anyone had any misunderstanding, they should remove it.

Qureshi also urged dissident lawmakers, including those staying at Sindh House in Islamabad, to rethink their decision. He said the lawmakers were aware of the law and the Constitution, as well as, the PTI's mandate.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides.