Four Pak paramilitary personnel killed in IED blast near Quetta

At least four Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were killed and 10 other personnel were injured in a blast on an FC convoy in the Sangan area of Quetta's Sibi district on Tuesday, officials said, Dawn reported.



Sibi Assistant Commissioner Sana Mahjabeen said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).



She said among the 10 injured personnel, the condition of six was critical, and they were being treated at Sibi's Combined Military Hospital.



Meanwhile, Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Home Mir Zia Langove condemned the incident and said in a statement that the injured FC personnel should be provided the best medical treatment.