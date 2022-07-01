Yash to make a guest appearance in Prabhas’ film
One now hears that the KGF star Yash will be making a very special guest appearance in Salaar, as a goodwill gesture to not only his KGF director Prashanth Neel but also to Prabhas
KGF star Yash is all set to do his next project. No, it is not KGF 3. That project is unlikely to go on the floors sometime in the late 2023. In the meanwhile, KGF director Prashanth Neel has moved on to his next project Salaar which stars Prabhas in the lead. The film is almost 60 percent complete.
One now hears that the KGF star Yash will be making a very special guest appearance in Salaar, as a goodwill gesture to not only his KGF director Prashanth Neel but also to Prabhas.
Not many know this. But Prabhas and Yash are very close friends.
“In fact, Yash encouraged Prashant to start Salaar with Prabhas after KGF Chapter 2. Yash knew the third part of KGF wouldn’t start in the near future. Prabhas asked Yash if Prashanth could start another film with Prabhas before Chapter 3 of KGF. Yash happily agreed,” a source close to Yash informs me.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines