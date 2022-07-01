Yash to make a guest appearance in Prabhas’ film

Not many know this. But Prabhas and Yash are very close friends.

“In fact, Yash encouraged Prashant to start Salaar with Prabhas after KGF Chapter 2. Yash knew the third part of KGF wouldn’t start in the near future. Prabhas asked Yash if Prashanth could start another film with Prabhas before Chapter 3 of KGF. Yash happily agreed,” a source close to Yash informs me.