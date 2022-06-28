Zubair's tweet "highly provocative", "more than sufficient to incite hatred among people", states FIR

The Delhi Police has stated that Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair has been arrested after a Twitter user named Hanuman Bhakt (@balajikijaiin) tagged the Delhi Police in a 2018 tweet by Zubair, where he had shared a photo of a hotel’s signboard that changed its name from “Honeymoon Hotel” to “Hanuman Hotel” post-2014, reported The Quint.

The Twitter user has posted, “Linking our God Hanuman ji with honeymoon is a direct insult of Hindus because he is brahmchari. Kindly take action against this guy.”

According to The Quint, the Delhi Police stated, “The said post of Mohd Zubair containing picture and words against a particular religious community are highly provocative and done deliberately which are more than sufficient to incite hatred among people which can be detrimental for maintenance of public tranquility. Such tweets were getting retweeted and it appeared that there is a brigade of social media entities, who indulge in insult mongering thereby leading to a possible ramification on communal harmony and is overall against the maintenance of public tranquility.”