1 dead during Washington grocery store shooting

One person was killed and another was wounded during a shooting at a grocery store in Washington state, authorities said.



The shooting incident inside a Fred Meyer grocery store in the southeastern Washington city of Richland was reported at 11.03 a.m. on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Richland Police Department as saying in a statement.



"One person has died and another is in the hospital with injuries. The suspect has been described as a middle aged white male," the statement added.