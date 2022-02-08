US offers $10 mn reward for info on IS-K leader

The US State Department's Rewards for Justice programme has announced a $10 million reward for information on the whereabouts of Sanaullah Ghafari, leader of the Islamic State's Khorasan unit (IS-K) who masterminded the 2021 Kabul airport bombing that killed 183 people including 13 American personnel.



In a statement on Monday, the Department said that Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir, was appointed in June 2020 by the IS' core leadership to be the leader of IS-K, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.



"An IS communique announcing his appointment described al-Muhajir as an experienced military leader and one of IS-K's 'urban lions' in Kabul who has been involved in guerrilla operations and the planning of suicide and complex attacks.