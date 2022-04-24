1 dead from mystery strain of severe hepatitis among children: WHO

At least 114 infections are in the UK, followed by Spain, which has recorded 13 cases, and Israel with 12. The outbreak has also spread to the US, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Norway, Romania and Belgium.



While mild pediatric hepatitis is not unheard of, severe hepatitis in previously healthy children is rare, the report said.



Health authorities have been investigating the mystery illness, which has affected young people ranging from one month to 16 years old since a cluster of cases have been identified in Scotland between January and mid-April.