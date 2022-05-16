1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting

One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. A suspect was in custody.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1.30 pm at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.

A man died at the scene and a fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.

Police say churchgoers detained the gunman who shot multiple people Sunday at a California church, calling their intervention an act of "exceptional heroism and bravery."

Police say the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators do not believe lives in the community. Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.

About 30 people witnessed the violence, said Carrie Braun, a sheriff's spokesperson. The majority of those inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent, Braun said.

Investigators were looking at many factors, including whether the bloodshed could be a hate crime and whether the gunman was known to the church community, Braun said.