10-day Israel–Lebanon ceasefire takes effect; UN chief welcomes move

In a televised statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would maintain a 10-kilometre security zone in southern Lebanon during the ceasefire period, citing ongoing security concerns. He ruled out a full withdrawal and called for Hezbollah’s disarmament, while also describing the moment as a potential opportunity for long-term peace.

Trump indicated that diplomatic efforts would continue, saying he plans to meet Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House in the coming weeks. He described the proposed talks as potentially historic, noting they could mark the first such engagement in over four decades.

The ceasefire follows a sharp escalation that began when Israel expanded its military operations against Hezbollah, opening a new front in its broader regional tensions linked to Iran. While Lebanon is not formally at war with Israel, Hezbollah’s control over large parts of southern Lebanon and its cross-border attacks have triggered repeated Israeli retaliation, placing significant strain on the Lebanese state.

The success of the ceasefire remains uncertain and will likely depend on whether Hezbollah halts its attacks and Israel exercises restraint. Although Hezbollah is not a formal party to the agreement, reports suggest the group may adhere to the truce if Israel does the same.