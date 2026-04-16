Trump says Israel–Lebanon talks set to begin as US seeks ‘breathing room’

US President Donald Trump has said that talks between Israel and Lebanon are expected to take place on Thursday, as Washington intensifies efforts to ease tensions along Israel’s northern border.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the discussions were aimed at creating “a little breathing room” between the two sides, noting that such high-level engagement had not occurred in decades.

The diplomatic push follows a meeting earlier this week in Washington between Israeli and Lebanese representatives, hosted by the US. According to the US State Department, Israel raised the issue of disarming Hezbollah, while Lebanon called for a ceasefire and urgent steps to address the humanitarian crisis stemming from the ongoing conflict linked to the US-Israeli confrontation with Iran.

All parties agreed in principle to initiate direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue, marking the most significant engagement between Israel and Lebanon since 1993.