Trump says Israel–Lebanon talks set to begin as US seeks ‘breathing room’
Washington pushes for de-escalation while separating Lebanon tensions from wider Iran negotiations
US President Donald Trump has said that talks between Israel and Lebanon are expected to take place on Thursday, as Washington intensifies efforts to ease tensions along Israel’s northern border.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the discussions were aimed at creating “a little breathing room” between the two sides, noting that such high-level engagement had not occurred in decades.
The diplomatic push follows a meeting earlier this week in Washington between Israeli and Lebanese representatives, hosted by the US. According to the US State Department, Israel raised the issue of disarming Hezbollah, while Lebanon called for a ceasefire and urgent steps to address the humanitarian crisis stemming from the ongoing conflict linked to the US-Israeli confrontation with Iran.
All parties agreed in principle to initiate direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue, marking the most significant engagement between Israel and Lebanon since 1993.
Also Read: A re-enactment of Gaza in Lebanon
US officials have, however, clarified that efforts to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon are not directly tied to Washington’s broader negotiations with Iran. A senior administration official said the United States had not formally sought a ceasefire in Lebanon as part of its discussions with Tehran.
At the same time, the official indicated that the White House would welcome an end to hostilities if it emerged as part of a broader agreement between Israel and Lebanon.
The recent talks, hosted by cecretary of state Marco Rubio, have been described by US officials as an initial step towards reducing tensions and potentially paving the way for a longer-term settlement.
Rather than pushing for an immediate ceasefire, Washington is focusing on building trust between the two sides through incremental confidence-building measures. Officials said the goal is to create the political momentum necessary for a sustainable peace agreement.
The renewed diplomatic effort comes amid wider regional instability, with the US also working to preserve a fragile truce with Iran. Flashpoints such as Lebanon are being closely watched, given their potential to disrupt broader efforts to stabilise the region.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines