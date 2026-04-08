Israel backs US 2-week ceasefire with Iran; says Lebanon not part of deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday backed a two-week ceasefire proposal announced by US President Donald Trump with Iran, stating that the arrangement does not include Lebanon.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said Israel supports Washington’s decision to suspend strikes for two weeks, subject to Iran reopening maritime routes and halting attacks.

“Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region,” the statement said.

Lebanon excluded from ceasefire

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said the proposed ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, amid claims by some intermediaries suggesting otherwise.

“The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon,” the statement added.