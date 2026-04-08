Iran to reopen Hormuz after Trump’s 2-week ceasefire announcement

In a significant step toward easing tensions in the Gulf, Iran on Wednesday signalled its willingness to halt military retaliation — provided attacks against it cease — while announcing a temporary, two-week reopening of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement came amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations with the United States, indicating a tentative move away from what had been rapidly escalating hostilities in the region.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would permit safe maritime passage through the strait for a limited two-week period, subject to coordination with Iranian authorities and adherence to operational conditions. The move, he explained, reflects a conditional de-escalation framework tied to parallel commitments from Washington.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” Araghchi said, citing the position of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible… with due consideration of technical limitations.”

He further clarified that the decision was influenced by Washington’s outreach for negotiations based on a 15-point proposal, alongside what he described as US acceptance of the broader contours of Iran’s own 10-point framework as a basis for talks. However, Tehran has underscored that its commitments remain conditional and reversible, depending on reciprocal actions.