Deadline drama: Donald Trump steps back from Iran strike at last minute

Three statements in public — one from each key player — captured the fragile alignment:

From the United States: Trump said the US would “suspend” escalation for two weeks, noting that Washington had “met and exceeded all military objectives” and was “very far along” toward a long-term peace agreement based on Iran’s 10-point proposal.

From Iran: Foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that if attacks on Iran ceased, its forces would halt “defensive operations,” while allowing limited, coordinated passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the pause.

From Pakistan: Officials indicated that backchannel talks had helped secure what they described as a “mutual de-escalation understanding”, positioning Islamabad as a facilitator for the upcoming negotiations.

“The reason for doing so,” Trump wrote, “is that we have already met and exceeded all military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term peace.” He revealed that Washington had received a “workable” 10-point proposal from Tehran — one that, in his telling, bridged “almost all” longstanding points of contention. The two-week reprieve, he said, would allow the contours of a broader settlement to be “finalised and consummated”.

From Tehran came a measured but cautiously receptive response. Araghchi signalled that Iran would reciprocate restraint if hostilities ceased. For a limited two-week period, he indicated, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz could be ensured through coordination with Iranian forces — albeit with technical caveats.

Yet beneath the surface of this diplomatic thaw lay a complex web of unresolved tensions. The ceasefire remains explicitly conditional, hinging on Iran’s agreement to guarantee “complete, immediate, and safe” navigation through the strait. Reports of missile and drone activity in parts of the Gulf even after the announcement underscored the fragility of the moment and raised questions about enforcement.

The crisis itself has been shaped by weeks of escalating strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets, stoking fears of a broader regional conflagration. Earlier in the day, Trump had issued a stark warning that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if no deal was reached—a statement that amplified the sense of impending catastrophe before the sudden pivot to de-escalation.

At the United Nations, diplomatic efforts to secure the reopening of the strait faltered when a Bahrain-led resolution was vetoed by Russia and China, reflecting the deep geopolitical fault lines underpinning the crisis.