10 killed as 5.7 magnitude quake jolts Bangladesh

Bangladesh awoke to terror on Friday morning as a powerful magnitude-5.7 earthquake ripped through Dhaka and several other regions, leaving at least 10 dead and more than 100 injured. Buildings shuddered, walls cracked open, fires erupted without warning, and the country’s crowded capital was swept by a wave of panic that lingered long after the tremors faded.

The quake struck at 10:38 am, its epicentre lying beneath Narsingdi — a mere 10 kilometres deep and just east of Dhaka’s seismic monitoring station in Agargaon. Its shallow power made it brutally felt on the surface, turning moments into mayhem.

In Old Dhaka’s Armanitola, tragedy unfolded within seconds: a railing, bamboo scaffolding, and chunks of a five-storey building crashed down, killing at least three people. Among them was a young medical student out with his mother to buy meat — she now fights for her life in emergency surgery.

Elsewhere in the capital, heartbreak multiplied. An eight-year-old boy and his father succumbed to injuries after a wall collapsed, while a 50-year-old security guard was crushed when a portion of a building gave way. Across Dhaka’s industrial outskirts in Gazipur, more than 100 factory workers were injured as thousands sprinted out of swaying structures.