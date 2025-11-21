Kolkata halts in alarm as a hidden tremor shatters the morning calm

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also located the quake in Bangladesh, its seismic waves sweeping across the plains before brushing Kolkata with enough force to sway high-rises, rattle apartment blocks and murmur uneasily through the city’s old architectural relics. Early estimates place the tremor’s length at 15–20 seconds — a passing moment, yet forceful enough for many to describe it as “sharp” and “unnervingly sudden”.

No serious damage or casualties have been reported, but officials have urged vigilance, cautioning residents about possible aftershocks and advising them to steer clear of compromised structures until inspections are complete. Meanwhile, social media filled with images of oscillating ceiling fans, trembling windowpanes and hurried evacuations — brief glimpses of a city abruptly shaken from routine.

What began as an ordinary Friday morning transformed, in an instant, into a quiet reminder of the subcontinent’s seismic fragility — a transient tremor that left Kolkata’s skyline untouched, yet stirred the nerves of those who felt the earth quiver beneath them.