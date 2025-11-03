6.3 magnitude quake hits northern Afghanistan, leaving 7 dead, 150 injured

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan early on Monday, killing at least seven people and injuring around 150 others near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, local officials confirmed.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake hit at 12:59 a.m. local time (20:29 GMT) at a depth of 28 kilometres, with the epicentre located near Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province.

Samim Joyanda, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health in neighbouring Samangan province, said, “A total of 150 people have been injured and seven martyred as of this morning,” citing hospital reports.

The USGS issued an orange alert through its PAGER system, warning that significant casualties and widespread damage were likely. Past earthquakes with similar alerts have required large-scale regional or national responses.

Afghanistan’s national disaster management authority stated that detailed assessments of casualties and damage would follow later in the day. Part of the historic Blue Mosque, also known as the Shrine of Hazrat Ali, in Mazar-i-Sharif was damaged by the tremor, Balkh province spokesperson Haji Zaid confirmed.