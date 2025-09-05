Afghanistan hit by 5.6-magnitude earthquake after over 2,200 killed

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Thursday, 4 September, with its epicentre located 14 km east of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor, at a depth of 10 km, was also recorded by the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, which measured its intensity at 6.2.

The quake is the latest in a series of powerful tremors that have rattled Nangarhar and the neighbouring provinces of Kunar, Laghman, and Nuristan in recent days. The most devastating was a 6.0-magnitude quake late Sunday, which left more than 2,200 people dead and over 3,600 injured, with rescue teams still pulling bodies from the rubble.