Mountains crumble, lives shatter: Quake claims 622 in Afghanistan

The death toll from the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late on 31 August has risen to 622, with more than 1,000 others injured, state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) reported on Monday, 1 September.

Rescue efforts remain hampered by the rugged terrain and poor communication links in the remote mountain regions, and officials warn the toll may climb as assessments continue. The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at 11:47 pm local time, with its epicentre 27 km away at a depth of eight km.