10 Pak soldiers injured in North Waziristan suicide bombing

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan confirmed the suicide attack on the convoy, saying 10 security personnel were wounded.



Earlier, a police official said 15 personnel were injured in the attack.



Sources said three personnel were seriously wounded and shifted to a military hospital in Bannu garrison.



Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was in progress.



Residents said Mirali-Miramshah road had been closed for traffic and no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, Dawn reported.