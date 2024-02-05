Deadly terror attack on Pakistan police station, 10 cops killed

At least 10 police officials were killed and six critically injured in yet another seemingly targeted attack on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan in the early hours of Monday.

The attack intensifies the tense, sensitive and critical situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, with an increase in terror attacks a mere four days before polling day on 8 February.

According to the police, terrorists entered the Chodhwan police station at around 3.00 am on Monday, sniping out the guards standing around it. "They hurled grenades as well as shot at police officers they encountered. Four of the martyred belong to the elite force," said a police official.

"After entering the building, the terrorists used hand grenades, which caused more casualties among the police," said Malik Anees ul Hassan, deputy superintendent of police, Draban.

Police sources also revealed that the attack was carried out by at least 30 terrorists, who came in from at least three different directions. "There was an exchange of fire for at least two-and-a-half hours," KP provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said.

"Following the attack, a clearance operation was initiated by police officers as well as military personnel. Military has taken up security duties around the police station and are also leading a clearance operation in the forest nearby," he added.