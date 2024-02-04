Pakistan ex-PM Khan, wife jailed over 'unlawful marriage'

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to seven years in prison on Saturday after their 2018 marriage was found to have violated the law, officials said.

The verdict was announced a day after the trial ended, which the 71-year-old Khan and his family insist was politically motivated.

Saturday's conviction is Khan's fourth since 2022, when he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

He faces more than 150 legal cases related to his time in office.

What were Khan and his wife charged with?

The prosecution said the couple had violated Islamic law that rules that a woman must wait three months before marrying again.

The rule was introduced so there can be no doubt as to the father in case of a pregnancy.

The pair, who received the maximum jail term, denied the charges and plan to appeal the verdict.

As well as the prison sentences, the couple were each fined 500,000 rupees (around $1,800; €1,670), ARY News reported.

Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a statement that the trial had made a "mockery of the law" as the case was marked by "hours of rushed hearings at court, no cross examination of witnesses and no due process."