Imran Khan arrested in connection with attack on Pakistan Army HQ on 9 May

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday, 9 January, again arrested in a case related to the attack on the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi on 9 May 2023, soon after his release warrant was issued in the cipher case.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who is already behind bars in the cipher case and a graft case. However, Khan attended the court's proceedings via video link as he could not be produced in the court by Adiala Jail authorities owing to security concerns.

Judge Ijaz Asif of the Rawalpindi ATC conducted hearings of at least 12 cases against Khan and others, all linked to the 9 May riots.

During the proceedings, the police chief of the Royal Artillery Bazar Police Station, which is in the vicinity of the General Headquarters (GHQ), informed the court that Khan was arrested in the GHQ attack case.

The police also requested for physical remand of the 71-year-old Khan, but the judge turned down the plea and asked the police to meet him at the jail for their probe.

On Monday, 8 January, the special court formed to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act had issued release orders Imran Khan in the cipher case.