Imran Khan arrested in connection with attack on Pakistan Army HQ on 9 May
The former PM attended the court's proceedings via video link as he could not be produced in the court by Adiala Jail authorities owing to security concerns
Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday, 9 January, again arrested in a case related to the attack on the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi on 9 May 2023, soon after his release warrant was issued in the cipher case.
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who is already behind bars in the cipher case and a graft case. However, Khan attended the court's proceedings via video link as he could not be produced in the court by Adiala Jail authorities owing to security concerns.
Judge Ijaz Asif of the Rawalpindi ATC conducted hearings of at least 12 cases against Khan and others, all linked to the 9 May riots.
During the proceedings, the police chief of the Royal Artillery Bazar Police Station, which is in the vicinity of the General Headquarters (GHQ), informed the court that Khan was arrested in the GHQ attack case.
The police also requested for physical remand of the 71-year-old Khan, but the judge turned down the plea and asked the police to meet him at the jail for their probe.
On Monday, 8 January, the special court formed to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act had issued release orders Imran Khan in the cipher case.
Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued the release order for Khan, stating that the former premier's bail had been approved and he shall be released if not wanted in any other case.
Despite having the release order, Khan remains behind bars due to being arrested in the Toshakhana and £190 million Al-Qadir Trust scandal.
As for the 9 May riots, violent protests had erupted that day after the arrest of Khan by paramilitary rangers in Islamabad. Over 20 military installations and state buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, were torched or otherwise damaged in the violent protests that followed Khan's arrest in a corruption case.
The party itself ran into trouble after the 9 May violence by its supporters. Hundreds of rioters were arrested in the days after the attack and booked on various charges.
Khan and several of his party leaders have been facing numerous cases since the ouster of the party from power in April 2022, and later in the wake of the 9 May violence.
Khan's opponent alleged that he was behind the violence, a charge he denied.
However, Imran Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022.
He was then incarcerated on 5 August 2023 after an Islamabad court sentenced him to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case. He was lodged in the Attock district jail to serve his prison term.
Later, his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court, but then he was arrested in the cipher case and remained in the Attock jail on judicial remand.
He was later shifted to Adiala Jail.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines