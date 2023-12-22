Pakistan's Supreme Court approves Imran Khan, his aide Qureshi's bail in cipher case

In a relief to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan ahead of elections, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday (22 December) approved his and close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi's bail in the cipher case related to the alleged leakage of state secrets.

The apex court also directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to submit surety bonds worth Rs 1 million each, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The order was issued by a three-member bench headed by justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising justices Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on a set of PTI petitions ahead of the February 8 general elections.

The case is based on the allegation that a diplomatic document sent by the Pakistan embassy in March last year was mishandled by Khan, 71, and Qureshi, 67, and they violated the secrecy laws of the country.

However, Khan will remain in jail as he is convicted in the Toshakhana corruption case about the concealment of details of state gifts.

During Friday's hearing, justice Masood observed that the statement of a witness is taken on oath, but Azam Khan's - ex-principal secretary of former premier Khan who is a key witness in the case - statement was taken without one, the Express Tribune newspaper said.

He then inquired if an investigation was conducted regarding Azam's prolonged disappearance.

Referring to the National Security Council's (NSC) meeting held over the matter during Shehbaz Sharif's tenure as premier, justice Masood inquired why the then-premier claimed that the cypher document was missing if during the meeting it was suggested that a demarche should be issued.

"Mashallah, the Islamabad High Court has already given a decision on the matter. The only job that appears to be remaining is providing [the accused] a noose" justice Masood remarked, expressing his displeasure with the proceedings in the lower court. The acting chief justice then wondered how two NSC meetings were held on the issue if the cypher was missing.