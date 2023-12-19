Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan uses AI 'voice clone' from jail

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed his supporters through an AI-created message on Monday, 18 December.

Khan is accused of leaking classified documents and has been in jail since August.

His government was ousted in a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) party said it used artificial intelligence to create an audio message imitating the politician's voice.

PTI is barred from holding public rallies. State censors also banned Khan from radio and TV appearances after his arrest in May sparked riots.

Global network monitor NetBlocks said social media was restricted for seven hours starting late Sunday, 17 December. The incident was "consistent with previous instances of internet censorship" targeting Khan and the PTI, it said.