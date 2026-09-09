10-year-old boy killed in Gaza as Israeli fire continues despite ceasefire

A 10-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man were killed by Israeli troops in separate incidents in southern Gaza on Tuesday, 8 September according to hospital officials, as violence continued despite a ceasefire that has largely halted the full-scale war but not Israeli military operations in the territory.

The boy was killed when Israeli forces opened fire near tents housing displaced Palestinians east of Khan Younis, Nasser Hospital said. The 69-year-old man was killed south of Khan Younis. Hospital officials said both were on the Palestinian side of the ‘yellow line’, the de facto boundary marking areas where Israeli troops remain deployed.

The line has become a particularly dangerous area for Palestinians. UN officials say Israeli forces have used lethal force to enforce access restrictions around it, with the UN Human Rights Office verifying the deaths of 196 Palestinians, including 43 children, in Israeli attacks near the line between October 2025 and early April 2026.

Separately, an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat refugee camp wounded 10 people, Al-Awda Hospital said. Residents in several areas reported receiving evacuation warnings followed by strikes in Khan Younis, Bureij refugee camp and Gaza City. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reported attacks.