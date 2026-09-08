UK bans trade with Israeli West Bank settlements, toughens stance on Israel

The UK government on Tuesday announced a ban on trade in goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, marking a significant tightening of its position towards longtime ally Israel amid growing criticism of its policies towards Palestinians.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Britain would prohibit imports of all goods produced in the settlements and restrict certain services linked to them, including financing, construction, infrastructure, real estate and advertising.

Miliband said France and Canada would also ban imports of goods from Israeli settlements, while Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Portugal and Sweden had pledged to support further action.

The UK measures are expected to come into force within six to nine months.

Miliband said the government agreed that Palestinians were facing “ethnic cleansing” in parts of the West Bank, which he attributed to settler violence.

“The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank, perpetrated by settler terrorists,” Miliband said.

He cited the demolition of homes, destruction of roads and public infrastructure and the displacement of Palestinian families.

The foreign secretary also said Britain would widen its embargo on weapons sales to Israel for use in Gaza to include arms “that materially contribute to the occupation” of Palestinian territories.