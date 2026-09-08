UK bans trade with Israeli West Bank settlements, toughens stance on Israel
Britain says it will ban imports from Israeli settlements and restrict services linked to them
The UK government on Tuesday announced a ban on trade in goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, marking a significant tightening of its position towards longtime ally Israel amid growing criticism of its policies towards Palestinians.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Britain would prohibit imports of all goods produced in the settlements and restrict certain services linked to them, including financing, construction, infrastructure, real estate and advertising.
Miliband said France and Canada would also ban imports of goods from Israeli settlements, while Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Portugal and Sweden had pledged to support further action.
The UK measures are expected to come into force within six to nine months.
Miliband said the government agreed that Palestinians were facing “ethnic cleansing” in parts of the West Bank, which he attributed to settler violence.
“The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank, perpetrated by settler terrorists,” Miliband said.
He cited the demolition of homes, destruction of roads and public infrastructure and the displacement of Palestinian families.
The foreign secretary also said Britain would widen its embargo on weapons sales to Israel for use in Gaza to include arms “that materially contribute to the occupation” of Palestinian territories.
Growing pressure over West Bank settlements
The West Bank was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and is regarded by the international community as occupied territory. Israel has continued to expand settlements there, while the international community overwhelmingly considers the settlements illegal and an obstacle to a two-state solution.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has previously voiced concern over the E1 settlement project approved by Israel, which Palestinians and rights groups say could effectively divide the West Bank and further undermine prospects for a future Palestinian state.
The UK’s Labour government has already sanctioned some Israeli settlers and outposts over violence against Palestinians and illegal development.
Britain also recognised Palestinian statehood last year as part of efforts to revive the two-state solution.
Miliband said Britain would not accept the destruction of that prospect.
“We will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution,” he said.
He added that he felt “a deep sense of shame about what has unfolded in Palestine under the eyes of the international community”.
Several European countries have either already restricted settlement goods or are considering similar measures. The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Spain and Norway have banned such goods or are in the process of doing so, according to Miliband.
Israel condemns UK decision
The Israeli government strongly criticised the move.
President Isaac Herzog called the ban “a grave miscalculation” and said it would fall “on the wrong side of history”.
He also accused Britain of interfering in Israel’s democratic process ahead of its elections in October.
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar warned before the announcement that “if Britain acts against Israel, Israel will act against Britain”.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also attacked the UK government and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recognise Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory that Argentina calls the Islas Malvinas.
The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, also criticised the British move, calling it “discrimination against the Jewish people”.
Huckabee warned that Britain could face “repercussions or retaliations” from the US over the sanctions.
Several US states have laws restricting contracts or investments involving companies that boycott Israeli businesses, including those operating in the West Bank.
The British government said Burnham spoke to US President Donald Trump on Monday and outlined the UK’s commitment to peace, regional security and a two-state solution. There was no immediate indication of Trump’s response.
The tougher British position is likely to be welcomed by Labour lawmakers and supporters who have called for stronger action against Israel. However, some within the party have warned that the measures could strengthen support for Netanyahu or increase tensions involving British Jews.