The theatre of the absurd that Europe has been putting on received a jarring but forceful pushback this past week when organisers of the Cannes Film Festival invited President Zelensky of Ukraine to address the gathering virtually.

What followed were standing ovations, bouts of self-congratulation and an illusion of grandeur until Jean-Luc Godard decided to puncture the balloon. The celebrated filmmaker described Cannes as a “propaganda tool” and Zelensky as a “bad actor”. Considering Godard knows a thing or two about actors, this was a damning verdict.

However, he is not alone. The fatigue, particularly in Europe, has started to set in. Earlier this month, Warsaw Municipality Government quietly dropped the order to fix Ukrainian flags on government buildings and public transport. Some other cities withdrew the provision for Ukrainian refugees to use public transportation for free. Then this week Poland announced that it is no more giving free oil to Ukraine and that if it wants more, it shall have to buy it.

Elsewhere, while the 6th package of sanctions against Russia was passed by the EU, it could only do so after several weeks of toxic haggling. And even when it finally managed to pass an oil-import ban, it immediately became clear that it was just for appearances, and that Russian oil will continue to flow through pipelines.

It appears that Germany and France have started to wake up to the Anglosphere’s designs. This US and UK imposed war is hollowing out Germany and France, Europe’s economic power houses, by destroying their economies. The UK is particularly chuffed about breaking the European Union and forming an informal union of Russophobe countries from the Baltics and Central Europe.

Germany now believes that one of the objectives of the Anglosphere through this war was to kill the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany which was crucial for keeping German industry competitive in the world market. German industrial leaders are crying hoarse over this but European capitals, including and particularly Berlin, are too timid to stand up for their own interests. The same goes for France.