108,000 US troops in 160 countries, defence officials tell senators

In testimony that underscored the vast reach of American military power, senior US defence officials revealed that more than 108,000 US soldiers are currently deployed or forward-positioned across 160 countries, reflecting the global scale of Washington’s security commitments even as it confronts a volatile conflict with Iran and intensifying strategic competition with China and Russia.

Appearing before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness, top Pentagon leaders described a military stretched across continents yet determined to sustain its worldwide posture. Among those testifying was Christopher LaNeve, Vice-Chief of Staff of the United States Army, who told lawmakers that American forces continue to operate across multiple theatres simultaneously.

“Today, over 108,000 soldiers are deployed or forward postured across 160 countries, securing our interests in the Western Hemisphere, deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific, and responding to threats worldwide,” LaNeve said, portraying a military presence that spans the globe like an intricate web of deterrence and defence.

He noted that American troops in the Middle East are navigating what he described as a “complex and dangerous environment,” particularly amid tensions involving Iran and its regional proxies.

According to LaNeve, US forces are intercepting missiles and drones, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of American personnel and partners in the region. Behind the scenes, soldiers are also sustaining the logistical backbone of military operations, transporting fuel and munitions, coordinating intelligence, and preparing rapid responses to emerging threats.