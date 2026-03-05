US lawmakers divided over Trump’s Iran strike and homeland security funding

Sharp divisions have emerged in the US House of Representatives after US President Donald Trump authorised a military strike against Iran, with Democrats questioning the legality of the action and Republicans rallying behind the White House while accusing their opponents of jeopardising homeland security funding.

At separate weekly press briefings, leaders from both parties set out starkly contrasting positions on the operation and on a parallel dispute over funding for the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Senior Democrats called for immediate passage of a War Powers resolution to curb further military involvement in the Middle East. Representative Pete Aguilar accused the President of breaking promises to voters and described the conflict as “a reckless war with Iran”, claiming it had already resulted in the deaths of six American service personnel.

Aguilar said Congress must assert its constitutional authority, arguing that a War Powers resolution was essential to prevent additional military escalation that could endanger US forces.

Representative Ted Lieu echoed that view, insisting that only Congress has the power to declare war. He maintained that the current conflict lacked legal basis because lawmakers had not authorised it. Lieu also raised concerns about the safety of Americans in the region and the security of US military bases, noting that multiple installations had reportedly come under attack.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticised the administration for, in his words, plunging the country into a potentially open-ended conflict without sufficient justification or congressional approval. He also questioned shifting explanations from the White House, pointing to earlier claims that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been entirely destroyed.

Several former service members now serving in Congress voiced alarm. Representative Jason Crow argued there had been no imminent threat warranting military action, while Representative Chrissy Houlahan warned of the grave human consequences of war, stressing that real lives — not political narratives — were at stake.