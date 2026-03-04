80 feared dead after US submarine sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka

At least 80 people are feared dead after a United States submarine sank an Iranian naval warship in the Indian Ocean, according to reports citing officials and defence sources, marking one of the most dramatic naval engagements in the escalating US-Iran conflict.

The vessel, IRIS Dena, a Moudge-class frigate of the Iranian navy, reportedly went down near Sri Lanka after being struck by a torpedo fired from a US submarine. The warship had recently participated in MILAN 2026, a major multinational naval exercise hosted by India, before beginning its return journey when the attack occurred.

Sri Lankan authorities said rescue teams had recovered 32 injured crew members from the sea, while 148 sailors remained missing, raising fears that the death toll could rise further.

The United States has not confirmed casualty figures but acknowledged carrying out the strike. US defence secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that an American submarine had targeted and sunk the Iranian vessel.

“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo,” Hegseth told reporters, describing the attack as evidence of Washington’s global military reach.

He characterised the strike as a “quiet death” and said it marked the first time since World War II that a US submarine had sunk an enemy warship using a torpedo.