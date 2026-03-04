Israel warns Iran’s next supreme leader would face assassination

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz has warned that any successor to Iran’s supreme leader would be considered a target for assassination, following reports that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US–Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

In a statement posted on X, Israel Katz said that any figure chosen to continue what he described as Iran’s campaign against Israel and its allies would face lethal consequences.

“Any leader selected by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan for Israel’s destruction, threatening the United States and the free world, will be a certain target for assassination, no matter his name or where he hides,” AFP quoted him as saying.

NDTV said that the Israeli media reported that Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the son of Ali Khamenei, had been elected as the country’s next supreme leader by Iran’s Assembly of Experts. Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed the appointment.