Defiance to the end: The life and legacy of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Girte hain shahsawar hi maidan-e-jung mein,

Woh tifl kya gire jo ghutno ke bal chale



(Only the seasoned horseman falls in the battlefield/ How can a child fall who merely crawls on his knees?)



The now confirmed killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US–Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, 28 February marks the dramatic end of one of the most consequential political careers in the modern Middle-East (West Asia to us). For more than three decades, Khamenei stood at the apex of Iran’s political and ideological system, guiding the Islamic Republic through wars, sanctions, internal dissent, and intensifying confrontation with the West.

According to multiple international media reports and Iranian state sources, Khamenei died during the latest round of coordinated military strikes carried out by Israel with support from the United States, amid a rapidly escalating regional conflict.

In what would become his final public message, delivered shortly before the attack, Khamenei rejected a demand for “unconditional surrender” issued by US President Donald Trump. His words, broadcast on Iranian state television, carried the tone of a leader accustomed to confrontation.

“Intelligent people who know Iran and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language,” he declared. “The Iranian nation will not surrender.” He warned that any direct American intervention would bring “irreparable damage”. Within hours, the strikes ended his life, his death closing an era in Iranian politics.

Khamenei’s story began far from the corridors of power. He was born in 1939 in Mashhad, one of Iran’s most important religious centres. His father Sayyid Jawad Khamenei was a modest cleric who raised his children in a deeply religious household steeped in Shia scholarship.

Yet the family’s history stretched beyond Iran’s borders. The Khamenei lineage traces back to Kintoor in Barabanki, a historic seat of Shia learning in northern India. Their ancestor, Syed Ahmad Musavi Hindi, migrated to Najaf in the 19th century to visit the shrine of Imam Ali and eventually settled in Iran. The epithet 'Hindi', reflecting Indian origin, remained attached to the family’s genealogical records.

Khamenei grew up immersed in the study of theology, Islamic jurisprudence, and revolutionary ideas that were circulating among clerical circles in mid-20th-century Iran.