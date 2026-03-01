Iran Israel war LIVE updates: Ayatollah Arafi appointed to lead Iran following Khamenei's killing

Following Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing in an Israeli airstrike last night, the Islamic Republic has appointed Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as the interim leader.

More than 24 hours after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes targeting Iran’s leadership, Iranian state media had confirmed that Khamenei was killed in the airstrikes along with several other senior regime figures.

Israel said it carried out another wave of strikes on Iran on Sunday. Iranians faced mounting uncertainty as US President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would face severe consequences if it escalates retaliation.

Iran’s top security official said a temporary leadership council would be established on Sunday, according to state media reports.

Witnesses reported loud explosions for a second consecutive day in Dubai and over Qatar’s capital Doha after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states.

Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across Israel early Sunday, with multiple explosions heard in Tel Aviv.

The conflict has led to the closure of several major airports in the region, including Dubai — the world’s busiest international travel hub — while Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route handling nearly a fifth of global consumption, triggering expectations of a sharp rise in oil prices.