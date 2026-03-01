Violent protests in Pak as US consulate attacked amid outrage over Iran strikes
Clashes in Karachi turn deadly as police use tear gas and batons; at least 8 killed and several injured
Widespread demonstrations have erupted across Pakistan in response to the recent US‑Israeli military strikes on Iran that reportedly killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a wave of public anger and unrest.
In Karachi on Sunday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the United States Consulate, attempting to breach its perimeter and chanting anti‑US slogans as outrage over the strikes spiralled into violence.
Eyewitnesses reported that demonstrators pelted stones at security personnel and damaged property during the chaotic rallies.
Clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators quickly intensified, with police resorting to tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowds and restore order. Rescue services confirmed that multiple people were injured in the confrontations, and at least eight people were killed in the worst‑hit areas of Karachi when clashes turned deadly.
Protests were also reported in other parts of Pakistan, including Lahore and Skardu, with demonstrators burning a United Nations office building in Gilgit‑Baltistan’s Shia-majority region and voicing opposition to the strikes that sparked the unrest.
The demonstrations reflect rising tensions in Pakistan, particularly among Shia communities, who have expressed profound anger at the reported killing of Iran’s leader and the broader US‑Israeli offensive. Local authorities have urged citizens to maintain calm as security forces remain on high alert to prevent further escalation.
