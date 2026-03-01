Violent protests in Pak as US consulate attacked amid outrage over Iran strikes

Widespread demonstrations have erupted across Pakistan in response to the recent US‑Israeli military strikes on Iran that reportedly killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a wave of public anger and unrest.

In Karachi on Sunday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the United States Consulate, attempting to breach its perimeter and chanting anti‑US slogans as outrage over the strikes spiralled into violence.

Eyewitnesses reported that demonstrators pelted stones at security personnel and damaged property during the chaotic rallies.