Omar Abdullah appeals for calm amid protests over death of Khamenei
Officials say hundreds protest in Shia-majority areas over Khamenei’s reported killing in a US-Israeli strike
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday issued an appeal for calm and restraint after widespread protests erupted across parts of the Valley following reports of the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
According to officials, demonstrations broke out in several areas with sizeable Shia populations, where hundreds of protesters poured onto the streets to voice anger over Khamenei’s death in a reported US-Israeli strike. Slogans rang out and gatherings formed in multiple localities, reflecting the deep emotional resonance the development holds for many in the region.
In a statement posted on X, the chief minister’s office said Abdullah had expressed “deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran,” including the reports surrounding Khamenei’s killing. He urged all communities to remain composed and safeguard the fragile peace.
“The chief minister has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest,” the statement said, underscoring the administration’s commitment to maintaining law and order.
Abdullah also assured residents that his government is in close coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of Jammu and Kashmir residents currently in Iran, including students pursuing studies there. The administration, he indicated, is closely monitoring the evolving situation and stands ready to extend assistance where needed.
Khamenei’s death, confirmed by Iranian state media early Sunday, has reverberated far beyond Iran’s borders, stirring reactions in communities across the world — including in Kashmir, where religious and cultural ties have amplified the sense of shock and sorrow.
As tensions ripple outward from the Middle East, the J&K government has sought to temper emotions at home, emphasising calm, vigilance and solidarity in a moment of global uncertainty.
