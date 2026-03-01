Omar Abdullah appeals for calm amid protests over death of Khamenei

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday issued an appeal for calm and restraint after widespread protests erupted across parts of the Valley following reports of the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to officials, demonstrations broke out in several areas with sizeable Shia populations, where hundreds of protesters poured onto the streets to voice anger over Khamenei’s death in a reported US-Israeli strike. Slogans rang out and gatherings formed in multiple localities, reflecting the deep emotional resonance the development holds for many in the region.

In a statement posted on X, the chief minister’s office said Abdullah had expressed “deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran,” including the reports surrounding Khamenei’s killing. He urged all communities to remain composed and safeguard the fragile peace.