Explained: Tactical anatomy of Israel–US strike on Iran and Tehran’s counteroffensive

Today, on 28 February 2026, Israel launched Operation Roaring Lion (Mivtsa She’agat Ha’Ari), its largest overt military campaign ever conducted against Iran.

While some media reports referenced an alternate symbolic phrase — Shield of Judah (Magen Yehuda) — invoking biblical imagery of protection, Israeli official communications identify Roaring Lion as the primary operational name to tone down the religious undertones in the decades-old conflict. The United States participated under a separate Pentagon designation — Operation Epic Fury — covering American air, naval and missile components.

Within hours, Iran retaliated in an operated codenamed Operation True Promise 4, launching a massive missile and drone barrage targeting Israel and US military facilities across Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. This confrontation marks a decisive shift from covert shadow conflict into open, coordinated state-on-state warfare.

Strategic trigger: Nuclear threshold and escalation logic

The strikes followed intelligence assessments that Iran had accumulated uranium enriched beyond 90 percent — near weapons-grade level — at sites including Fordow and Natanz. Israel has long stated it would not permit Iran to cross what it calls the “nuclear threshold.”

Diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran had stalled. The US administration framed the operation as an effort to permanently degrade Iran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

Strategically, the campaign appears designed to:

Recede nuclear enrichment capacity

Destroy missile production and storage sites

Disrupt IRGC command-and-control (C2) nodes

Restore deterrence through overwhelming force

Unlike earlier limited strikes, Roaring Lion was structured as a sustained degradation campaign rather than a single raid.