Russia condemns US-Israel strikes on Iran, calls them 'pre-planned aggression'

Russia on Saturday strongly condemned the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, describing them as an “unprovoked” and “pre-planned” act of aggression against a sovereign state and a violation of international law, and called for an immediate return to diplomatic engagement.

In a detailed statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the military action amounted to armed aggression against an independent UN member state.

“The scale and nature of the military, political, and propaganda preparations preceding this reckless move, including the deployment of a large US military force to the region, leave no doubt that this was a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state, in violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law,” the ministry said.

The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran early Saturday after days of heightened tensions, with US President Donald Trump increasing pressure on Tehran to accept a new nuclear agreement.

Moscow said the attacks were being carried out “under the guise of a renewed negotiation process” and alleged that Israel had previously conveyed to Russia that it had no interest in military confrontation with Iran.

“Washington and Tel Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region closer to a humanitarian, economic, and, quite possibly, radiological catastrophe,” the ministry said.