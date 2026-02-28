Russia urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to end clashes, return to talks
Foreign Ministry voices concern over “sharp escalation” involving heavy weapons
Russia on Friday called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to halt hostilities and resolve their differences through diplomatic channels amid an escalation of armed clashes along their border.
The appeal came after Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation late Thursday night in response to what it described as cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban. Islamabad claimed that 133 Taliban fighters were killed in “Operation Ghazab lil Haq.”
The 2,611-km-long frontier between the two countries, known as the Durand Line, remains a contentious boundary that Kabul has not formally recognised.
In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed concern over what she described as a “sharp escalation” of fighting.
“We are concerned about the sharp escalation of armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, involving regular army units, air force, and heavy weapons,” Zakharova said.
“There are casualties on both sides, including civilians. We call on our friendly countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, to abandon this dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve all differences through political and diplomatic means,” she added.
Kremlin Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov also urged restraint from both sides.
“We are in favour of a swift end to mutual attacks and a diplomatic resolution of differences,” Kabulov was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.
The latest tensions underscore the fragile security situation along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, which has witnessed periodic flare-ups despite repeated calls for dialogue.
