Russia urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to end clashes, return to talks

Russia on Friday called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to halt hostilities and resolve their differences through diplomatic channels amid an escalation of armed clashes along their border.

The appeal came after Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation late Thursday night in response to what it described as cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban. Islamabad claimed that 133 Taliban fighters were killed in “Operation Ghazab lil Haq.”

The 2,611-km-long frontier between the two countries, known as the Durand Line, remains a contentious boundary that Kabul has not formally recognised.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed concern over what she described as a “sharp escalation” of fighting.

“We are concerned about the sharp escalation of armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, involving regular army units, air force, and heavy weapons,” Zakharova said.