Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh on edge as Iran hits region after US-Israeli assault

Iran fired missiles at several Gulf cities on Saturday, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Doha in Qatar and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, hours after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. The attacks mark a sharp escalation in hostilities and have drawn multiple regional powers into the crisis.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said one civilian of Asian nationality was killed in Abu Dhabi after missile debris fell in a residential area. Authorities described the attack as a “dangerous escalation” that endangered civilian lives and threatened regional stability.

NDTV reported residents in Dubai reported hearing loud explosions and seeing projectiles streaking across the night sky. Witnesses described windows shaking from the blasts and observing what appeared to be missiles leaving trails of smoke.

Several of the targeted cities host significant American military installations. In Abu Dhabi, the Al Dhafra Air Base is used jointly by the UAE and US air forces. Doha’s Al Udeid Air Base serves as the forward headquarters of US Central Command. In Saudi Arabia, Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh supports US military assets, including advanced air defence systems. Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port is a key logistical hub frequently used by the US Navy.

In Bahrain, officials said a missile strike targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama. Authorities indicated further details would be released later. The Fifth Fleet oversees operations across the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.