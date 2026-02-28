Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh on edge as Iran hits region after US-Israeli assault
Gulf regional capitals targeted as conflict widens with attacks on US bases; airspace closures disrupt international flights including Air India
Iran fired missiles at several Gulf cities on Saturday, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Doha in Qatar and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, hours after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. The attacks mark a sharp escalation in hostilities and have drawn multiple regional powers into the crisis.
The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said one civilian of Asian nationality was killed in Abu Dhabi after missile debris fell in a residential area. Authorities described the attack as a “dangerous escalation” that endangered civilian lives and threatened regional stability.
NDTV reported residents in Dubai reported hearing loud explosions and seeing projectiles streaking across the night sky. Witnesses described windows shaking from the blasts and observing what appeared to be missiles leaving trails of smoke.
Several of the targeted cities host significant American military installations. In Abu Dhabi, the Al Dhafra Air Base is used jointly by the UAE and US air forces. Doha’s Al Udeid Air Base serves as the forward headquarters of US Central Command. In Saudi Arabia, Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh supports US military assets, including advanced air defence systems. Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port is a key logistical hub frequently used by the US Navy.
In Bahrain, officials said a missile strike targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama. Authorities indicated further details would be released later. The Fifth Fleet oversees operations across the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.
Air raid sirens were also reported in Jordan, while Kuwait said its air defences were engaged against incoming missiles. Qatar stated that it had intercepted the attacks directed at its territory and reported no casualties or significant damage. Saudi Arabia condemned what it described as Iranian aggression and warned of serious consequences.
The missile launches followed coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets earlier in the day. US President Donald Trump said American forces had begun “major combat operations”, with the Pentagon referring to the campaign as “Operation Epic Fury”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterised the action as a joint effort to counter what he termed an existential threat.
Iran also launched missiles towards Israel, according to the Israeli military, further intensifying the confrontation.
The rapidly expanding conflict has severely disrupted civil aviation. Airspace has been closed across Israel, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar. International carriers have suspended or diverted flights, while Indian airlines including Air India and IndiGo rerouted services following the closures.
With military exchanges spreading across the Gulf, fears are mounting of a broader regional war with far-reaching security and economic consequences.
With agency inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 28 Feb 2026, 6:42 PM