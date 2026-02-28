UAE intercepts Iranian missiles as debris kills one person in Abu Dhabi
Authorities condemn “brazen attack” and warn of right to respond amid widening regional conflict
The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that its air defence systems had intercepted several ballistic missiles launched from Iran, describing the strike as a “brazen attack” and a serious escalation in regional tensions.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Defence said the country’s defences responded “with the highest efficiency”, successfully neutralising a number of incoming missiles. Officials added that debris from the interceptions fell in a residential area of Abu Dhabi, causing limited material damage and the death of one individual of Asian nationality.
Authorities stressed that the overall security situation remains under control and that relevant agencies are monitoring developments continuously.
The ministry condemned the targeting of civilian facilities and national institutions, calling it a dangerous escalation that threatens the safety of residents and undermines regional stability.
Abu Dhabi described the missile strike as a clear violation of its sovereignty and of international law, stating that it reserves the right to respond and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents.
The ministry said it is maintaining a high level of readiness to counter any further threats and urged the public to rely on official sources for information, warning against the spread of rumours or unverified reports.
The incident comes as the broader confrontation intensifies. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said American forces were conducting a “massive and ongoing” operation against Iran aimed at dismantling its missile capabilities.
With hostilities spreading beyond their initial flashpoints, regional governments are bracing for further developments as diplomatic efforts appear overshadowed by military escalation.
With IANS input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines