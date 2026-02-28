UAE intercepts Iranian missiles as debris kills one person in Abu Dhabi

The ministry condemned the targeting of civilian facilities and national institutions, calling it a dangerous escalation that threatens the safety of residents and undermines regional stability.

Abu Dhabi described the missile strike as a clear violation of its sovereignty and of international law, stating that it reserves the right to respond and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents.

The ministry said it is maintaining a high level of readiness to counter any further threats and urged the public to rely on official sources for information, warning against the spread of rumours or unverified reports.

The incident comes as the broader confrontation intensifies. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said American forces were conducting a “massive and ongoing” operation against Iran aimed at dismantling its missile capabilities.

With hostilities spreading beyond their initial flashpoints, regional governments are bracing for further developments as diplomatic efforts appear overshadowed by military escalation.

With IANS input