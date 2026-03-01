US-sanctioned tanker with 15 Indians onboard attacked off Oman coast; 4 crew injured

A Palau-flagged oil tanker under United States sanctions was hit on Sunday off Oman’s Musandam peninsula, injuring four crew members, the country’s Maritime Security Centre said.

The vessel, identified as Skylight, was struck about five nautical miles north of Khasab Port on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Authorities did not specify what hit the tanker.

The 20-member crew — comprising 15 Indian and five Iranian nationals — was evacuated following the incident. Initial information indicated injuries of varying severity to four personnel, the Maritime Security Centre said in a post on X.

The development comes amid an escalation in regional tensions following retaliatory strikes by Tehran on Gulf states after joint United States-Israeli attacks on Iran. The incidents mark the first time targets in or near Oman have been hit in the current phase of hostilities.

According to shipping data from London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Skylight is registered to Sea Force Inc and managed by Red Sea Ship Management LLC. Both companies could not be immediately reached for comment.