Govt committed to safety of labourers from UP working in Israel: Minister
Over 6,000 construction workers were sent to Israel under Centre-backed scheme amid debate over sending Indians to conflict zones
Uttar Pradesh labour minister Anil Rajbhar on Sunday assured families of workers employed in Israel that the state government was closely monitoring their safety amid escalating tensions in West Asia.
According to an official statement, 6,004 construction workers from Uttar Pradesh are currently working with Israeli firms after being recruited in 2024 through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in coordination with Israel’s Population, Immigration and Border Authority (PIBA).
Rajbhar said the government remained in constant touch with both the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv and the NSDC to ensure the safety and well-being of the workers. “The department is in continuous contact with the Indian Embassy in Israel and relevant agencies to ensure their security,” he said.
The assurance comes in the backdrop of rising instability in the region following fresh military escalation involving the United States, Israel and Iran. After joint US–Israeli strikes, Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and American positions across the region, including in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
In response to the evolving situation, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a security advisory urging Indian citizens to remain vigilant, follow local administration guidelines and avoid unnecessary movement.
Officials in Lucknow said principal secretary (labour) M.K. Shanmuga Sundaram had spoken to Indian Ambassador to Israel J.P. Singh, who conveyed that the situation remained under control.
The presence of thousands of Indian workers in Israel has been a politically sensitive issue from the very beginning.
The recruitment and deployment of Indian labourers to Israel — particularly construction workers — began after Tel Aviv sought foreign replacements for Palestinian workers as the Gaza genocide unfolded. The move drew criticism from Opposition parties and labour groups in India, who argued that sending workers into an active conflict zone raised serious ethical and safety concerns.
Critics have questioned whether economic compulsions were being prioritised over worker safety, especially at a time of heightened regional volatility.
Supporters of the programme, meanwhile, have framed it as a livelihood opportunity amid limited domestic employment options, emphasising that recruitment took place through formal government channels.
With PTI inputs
