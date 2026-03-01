Govt committed to safety of labourers from UP working in Israel: Minister

Uttar Pradesh labour minister Anil Rajbhar on Sunday assured families of workers employed in Israel that the state government was closely monitoring their safety amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

According to an official statement, 6,004 construction workers from Uttar Pradesh are currently working with Israeli firms after being recruited in 2024 through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in coordination with Israel’s Population, Immigration and Border Authority (PIBA).

Rajbhar said the government remained in constant touch with both the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv and the NSDC to ensure the safety and well-being of the workers. “The department is in continuous contact with the Indian Embassy in Israel and relevant agencies to ensure their security,” he said.

The assurance comes in the backdrop of rising instability in the region following fresh military escalation involving the United States, Israel and Iran. After joint US–Israeli strikes, Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and American positions across the region, including in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

In response to the evolving situation, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a security advisory urging Indian citizens to remain vigilant, follow local administration guidelines and avoid unnecessary movement.